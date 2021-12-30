Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,163. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

