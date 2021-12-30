Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $774.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.29.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 617.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

