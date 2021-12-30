Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.03. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

