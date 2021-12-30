IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post $14.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $52.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.47 million to $52.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.77 million, with estimates ranging from $58.33 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,956. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

