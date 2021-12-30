Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $91.10

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,778. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,750 shares of company stock worth $14,674,801.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $466,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

