Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Price Target at $19.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,807. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

