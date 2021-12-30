Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Price Target at $19.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,807. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.