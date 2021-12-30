Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Amundi purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $23,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Robert Half International stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

