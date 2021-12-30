Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.38 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.