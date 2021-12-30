Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 127,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 172,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

