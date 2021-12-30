Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.03 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 571,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 571,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.