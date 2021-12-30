Lossless Hits One Day Volume of $2.80 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.71 or 0.07802872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.13 or 0.99623391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

