Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $164.72 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $164.72 million and $1.35 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

