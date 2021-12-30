Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,325.45 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $12,325.45 and approximately $98,967.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00314155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

