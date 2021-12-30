TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $771,997.68 and $4.83 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

