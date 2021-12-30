Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

