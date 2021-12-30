TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.