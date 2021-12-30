Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.32% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,380,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $713,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $3,053,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $6,724,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

