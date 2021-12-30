Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

ABC opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $133.66.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

