Maro (MARO) Market Cap Reaches $76.30 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Maro has a market cap of $76.30 million and $873,213.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

