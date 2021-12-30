Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVN. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 172,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

