Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

