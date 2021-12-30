Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.