Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $477,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.