Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

