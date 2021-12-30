Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 5,196 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

