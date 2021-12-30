Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 193.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $233.08 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.