EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 15.94, but opened at 16.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at 16.12, with a volume of 4,984 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 17.79.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

