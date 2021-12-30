EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 15.94, but opened at 16.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at 16.12, with a volume of 4,984 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 17.79.
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
