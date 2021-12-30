Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 6,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,655,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

