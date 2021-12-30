HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.55. 45,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,183,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

