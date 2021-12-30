Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.14

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

