Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Down 1.9%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 3,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 909,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKLY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.16.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

