Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of TNDM opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.59 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,907. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $46,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

