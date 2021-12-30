T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $245,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $197.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

