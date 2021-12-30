Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.