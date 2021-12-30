Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

