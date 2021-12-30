Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys 231 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

