New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 5.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 143,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,954,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,151 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $827,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.