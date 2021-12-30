ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 81,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.