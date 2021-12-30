Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,123. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.