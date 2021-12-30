Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRPTF. Citigroup cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:GRPTF remained flat at $$16.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

