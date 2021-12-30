Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 8.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. 11,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,128,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at about $18,121,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

