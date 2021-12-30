iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,636 shares.The stock last traded at $82.68 and had previously closed at $82.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

