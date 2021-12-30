QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 345,648 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $7.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get QIWI alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in QIWI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in QIWI by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in QIWI in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QIWI by 843.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIWI in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.