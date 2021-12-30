Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $940,122.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.68 or 0.07867267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00314039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.43 or 0.00914942 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00470409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00258528 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

