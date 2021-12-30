EverRise (RISE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. EverRise has a market cap of $53.56 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

