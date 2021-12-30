Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 39,624 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 154.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

