Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

