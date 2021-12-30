Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $18.89 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

