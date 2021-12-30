Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25,550 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.