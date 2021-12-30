Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.